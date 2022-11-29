Newcastle Herald
Grand Princess: Cruise ship with COVID outbreak will no longer dock in Newcastle

By Rachael Ward
Updated November 30 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:50am
The Grand Princess cruise liner is set to sail into Victoria with a COVID-19 outbreak aboard. (AP PHOTO)

A CRUISE ship with a COVID-19 outbreak is set to sail into Victoria, rather than docking in Newcastle.

