University of Newcastle forecasts $23 million deficit for 2022

By By Helen Gregory
November 30 2022 - 5:30am
Professor Alex Zelinsky AO said UON remained "committed to be a leading world-class research intensive university that continues to serve our regions and delivers an outstanding student experience" despite challenges.

UNIVERSITY of Newcastle Vice Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky AO has moved to reassure staff he is "not proposing" cuts, after the institution predicted it will record a deficit of at least $23 million for 2022.

