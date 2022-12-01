KNIGHTS director of football Peter Parr hopes having two former Australian playmakers on the club's coaching staff at the same time will only benefit Newcastle's squad in 2023.
Wallabies rugby union representative Berrick Barnes recently joined the Knights, who already have the services of Kangaroos halfback, Newcastle legend and rugby league immortal Andrew Johns.
The duo attend pre-season training sessions on different days and focus on slightly different skill sets, however, the Knights' aim to make improvements in specific areas stays the same.
"I think we're in good hands now if you've got Andrew Johns coming in to work with the halves and Berrick Barnes coming in and complementing Joey with our kicking - the technical side of our kicking and the technical side of our goal kicking," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think you can expect some really good improvements, at least that's what we're hoping for."
Newcastle, who finished 14th on the NRL ladder last season, used four goal kickers throughout 2022 with an overall success rate of 61.33 percent.
Kalyn Ponga was the most consistent, converting 12 out of 15 attempts, while Jake Clifford (19/30), Anthony Milford (8/15) and Tex Hoy (7/15) have all now left the club.
Knights recruit Jackson Hastings managed 10 goals from 15 shots at the Wests Tigers in his most recent campaign.
Ponga, Hastings and Broncos signing Tyson Gamble all present as options for Newcastle's halves next year alongside current squad members Phoenix Crossland and Adam Clune.
Parr says Barnes, who made 51 Test appearances for the Wallabies between 2007 and 2013 after making his NRL debut for the Broncos in 2005, was brought in by the Knights "specifically to assist with our kicking", which also includes general play.
"We were poor in goal kicking last year and I thought that our general-play kicking fell short on numerous occasions as well," Parr said.
"We've got some guys here who can kick, but some extra tuition from someone who's an expert in that area will certainly improve that area of our game.
"Berrick is one of the best kickers of a football that I've seen."
Barnes, who travels down fortnightly from Lennox Head, has already made an impact in Newcastle.
"I couldn't be more impressed with Berrick. He's a really high quality bloke, a great communicator and we're delighted to have him at our club," Parr said.
Around five months ago, two-time premiership winner and Knights hall of famer Johns confirmed he would continue being a coaching consultant at the club in 2023.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
