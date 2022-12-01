Newcastle Herald
Trial return to Cessnock track abandoned after jockey Amelia Denby injured in fall

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Injured Newcastle jockey Amelia Denby. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle jockey Amelia Denby suffered a broken collarbone in a frightening fall during trials at Cessnock on Thursday which were then abandoned.

