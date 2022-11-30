Sarah Griffith is embracing the pressure that comes with being the competition's leading scorer.
The Chicago Red Stars forward is setting the pace after just two rounds of A-League Women (ALW) following her headline-grabbing, hat-trick heroics in Tamworth on Saturday.
The 23-year-old American produced a perfect hat-trick - a goal scored with the left foot, one with the right and a third off the head - to inspire Newcastle's 4-2 victory over Western Sydney.
She is hungry to keep hitting the back of the net.
"Showing versatility is always nice," Griffith said of her range of goals.
"I didn't know what a perfect hat-trick was until someone told me, so that was cool. But just firing from all sides of the field is nice.
"I want to keep winning. I don't have exactly a number [of goals] but I want to win every game. I want to score every game, whatever it takes. So whatever number that is."
Griffith, who is playing her first season in Australia, is already shaping as a key component as the Jets target a return to finals.
The dynamic left winger was impressive in Newcastle's opening round 2-1 loss to Brisbane in Queensland then was a clear stand-out against Wanderers with goals in the 12th, 36th and 58th minutes.
Tara Andrews added another in the 67th minute for good measure.
Griffith is not fazed by the prospect of gaining extra attention in the league after her round-two efforts.
"It's something you can't prepare for," Griffith said.
"You just play true to yourself and go into the next game even more eager to get another one, so I'm excited.
"I think we'll be able to handle anything they throw our way."
The win was the Jets' first since December 27 last year and has them in fifth place as they eye Perth at No.2 Sportsground this Saturday (3pm).
Another three-point performance will be important before hitting the road for back-to-back Melbourne trips in rounds four and five.
Historically, the Jets have struggled to string wins together.
Their longest winning streak since the league began in 2008 has been just two in a row.
But to be a finals contender, Andrews knows they will need to be more consistent at winning than that.
"Obviously we're really happy with that win but we're not resting on what we did on the weekend," Andrews said.
"We know that that's just the first one and we're really focused now on this weekend and taking that forward ... We really have to work hard again for it this weekend and consecutive games after that."
The long-serving Jets striker was pleased to have scored - with a trademark back-post header off a corner - as well as produce her first 90-minute effort at national level "for a while".
"It was good to be able to get that out of my legs, and obviously to get a goal," Andrews said.
"As a striker you want to do that all of the time, so I was really happy with my performance and to score."
The 28-year-old is playing her 13th national league season.
As the Jets' all-time leading women's scorer with 42 direct hits, much of the responsibility for scoring has fallen to her in recent campaigns.
"[Sarah] played awesome and to get that hat-trick for our team was obviously really good so we could get the win," Andrews said.
"She's a great player. Last year I felt a bit of the pressure that I'm the striker and I need to score all of the goals ... Sarah has taken the reins and been able to score those goals, so it's really good support."
Andrews came into the starting line-up last weekend after playing off the bench in round one.
Forwards Ash Brodigan (foot) and Adriana Konjarski (ankle) were sidelined through injury for the Wanderers clash at Scully Park but are back training and will be assessed for availability as the week progresses.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.