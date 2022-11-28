Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby League, 2022: Knights juniors to mirror NRL system in change to development pathway

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:01pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights head of pathways Michael Dobson.

Knights head of pathways Michael Dobson hopes "streamlining" how Newcastle's teams play and function will help prepare the next generation to graduate to the NRL squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.