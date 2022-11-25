TYSON Gamble knows he isn't the most skilful footballer and happily admits he won't be that at Newcastle.
But as an all-effort player, the new Knights recruit feels he brings something that can help turn the club back into a finals contender.
"I'm real energetic. I don't think I'm the most skilful player you'll get out there but I'm full of energy," Gamble said on Friday.
"I play from the first kick-off to the end of the 80th minute.
"I compete on every play, I'm all effort-areas.
"I'll give the team everything I have ... it's what I've always done playing footy.
"What I don't have in skill, I make up for in enthusiasm and effort."
Gamble, 26, who left Brisbane a season early to join Newcastle, could be just what the Knights need after a lacklustre 2022 campaign.
The 25-game playmaker, a Brisbane boy who actually debuted with Wests Tigers in 2018, fell out of favour at the Broncos last season after emerging as a hearty competitor in 2021.
Down the pecking order at Red Hill, he signed with the struggling Knights in September and on Friday described his move south as a "business decision".
But don't misinterpret that, he isn't here to relax in the comfort of a two-year deal. Gamble wants to help the Knights become a force again.
"I feel like I can offer this team something," he said. "I can put my best foot forward into turning this club back into a finals-playing team."
Speaking after about a dozen Knights players volunteered at Dog Rescue Newcastle, Gamble said he was fit and ready to push for a spot in the side, a task that has become a little harder following the recruitment of halfback Jackson Hastings and fullback Kalyn Ponga's likely switch to five-eighth.
As an owner of two dogs, Gamble was only too happy to lend a hand at the kennels on Friday.
Dog Rescue Newcastle actually took three dogs onto the field before a Knights game last season and they all found new owners because of the exposure.
"I made a friend with Dotty. She's deaf, so she couldn't hear me," he said. "They're all very loving. I get home from a tough day at training and my two are there to greet me with their tails wagging."
On his chances of starting in the halves in 2023, Gamble said he just wanted to be in the 17 and would do whatever is best for the team.
"There's no guarantees," he said. "It's coning into preseason, putting your best foot forward and hoping you tick the right boxes for the coaching staff and come trial games, you play really well.
"I prefer anywhere in the halves ... left or right, six or seven, it doesn't really bother me.
"But in saying that I played a few games in the middle for Brisbane.
"I'm honestly happy to play anywhere, I just want to be playing NRL for this team, for Adam and this community."
Gamble recalled playing in front of a Newcastle crowd last season when he first pondered joining the club.
"It was freezing cold, raining and there were still thousands of fans out to watch the boys," he said. "That's something you want to play for."
The Albany Creek Crushers junior said the club's roster also helped his decision.
"It's hard to turn away playing a game with Kalyn," he said. "He is one of the best players in the league. He is a freak and can do it all.
"And the squad in general, their forward pack last season every player had played rep footy.
"Bradman Best - he didn't have his best year but has come into the preseason absolutely firing.
"Everything's looking good for next year, I'm just hoping I can slot in ... anywhere in that 17 to help this team out."
Gamble's first week at the Knights included an army-style development camp, which he said had expedited the formation of relationships with staff and players. He also credited Ponga for helping him settle in.
"I'd been here for two weeks before I started. I got a message from Kalyn within the first few days, so he made that transition from Brissy to Newcastle real easy," he said.
"The first weekend I was here I went out for a beer with him just to catch up and meet a few of the boys. It definitely eased the nerves of starting day one."
Meanwhile, Gold Coast are eyeing Newcastle's back-up hooker Chris Randall.
Contracted for next season, the 26-year-old may attract a multi-year deal from the Titans.
According to News Corp, Randall could be part of a swap for Titans winger Greg Marzhew.
The 25-year-old Kiwi has played 25 NRL games, scoring 15 tries.
Randall has proved handy for the Knights, playing 17 of his 29 career games in 2022 but only one after Jayden Brailey returned from injury.
Randall would likely still be a back-up No.9 if he joined the Titans to new dummy-half Sam Verrills, but he could potentially play more NRL than he might at Newcastle behind 80-minute hooker Brailey.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
