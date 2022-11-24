Emma O'Keeffe could not have scripted it better.
A breakthrough world title in her final singles competition after a 20-year career in one of the toughest sports there is.
The Victorian 34-year-old, who made Newcastle home this year, returned from her seventh Federation of International Sports Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) world championships this month with a gold and silver medal.
The gold medal performance came in the masters women's singles category and the silver when she combined with Newcastle's Nicole Coull, Phoebe Tanks, Ella Douglas and Chelsea Crouch for second place to host nation Czech Republic in adult performance teams.
O'Keeffe also combined with Newcastle's Jill Hugo for ninth in adult duo.
"This was my seventh world titles and my first win by myself," O'Keeffe, who had won gold in the teams event in 2014, told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was a nice way to finish off a career that's been over half my life.
"I'll do pairs next year with Jill. We thought it might be a nice way to hang up the shoes together. But singles is done."
The world titles were in Ostrava. It was the first time they had been held since 2019 due to COVID.
"That was the last time I competed and I probably would've finished then, or maybe 2020, but with COVID I didn't want that to be the reason I finished," O'Keeffe said.
"I wanted one more year of singles and I'm glad I did. The best I've done previously would have been fifth in the world."
Each high-energy routine must include compulsory movements and has to be from 90 seconds to one minute and 45 seconds.
Being entered in three categories meant the Shepparton-raised 34-year-old had to endure her most gruelling training program to date, clocking up to 20 hours each week over nine sessions.
It came after two COVID-interrupted years and O'Keeffe, who moved to Newcastle to train under coach Vivienne Lattimore, felt as though she was starting from scratch.
"I got injured so quickly this year and I've never been prone to injury at all ... but I did the hard yards. I did the nutrition. I did the training. I relocated my life here, so I had proper coaching," O'Keeffe said.
"It's probably the hardest season I've had in the 20 years. I left my family and trying to do all of that on my own here was really hard.
"But I got the result so everything was worth it. I just had to believe that it was worth it. I knew what I wanted out of the year and just had to keep chipping away."
O'Keeffe was looking forward to giving her body a well-earned break while helping others achieve their health goals as a head trainer at Genesis Cooks Hill.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
