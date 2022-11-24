Adriana Konjarski has been ruled out of the Jets' round-two clash with Western Sydney in Tamworth on Saturday while Ash Brodigan will be given more time to see if she can take part.
The potential loss of both strikers through injury would be a double blow for Newcastle's attack as they move on from a season-opening 2-1 defeat by Brisbane in Queensland.
Brodigan started up front in round one but limped from the field around the 70-minute mark with a foot injury.
Konjarski, who earned a national league recall this year after a stand-out performance in NPLW Northern NSW, came on as Brodigan left the field but was stretchered off in the 88th minute with an ankle injury.
Jets coach Ash Wilson is not expected to make a call on her first XI to face Wanderers until after Newcastle train in Tamworth on Friday afternoon.
"AJ has done some ligament damage, no break, which is obviously good considering that she was stretchered off and we weren't quite sure of the severity," Wilson told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday night.
"While it is going to put her out for this week it's probably not as bad as we first suspected, so hopefully we can rehab that well and get her back within a couple of weeks."
Brodigan burst the capillary artery on the top of her foot when making contact with a Roar player.
"The foot is filled up with blood and it's causing some significant pain and so she's not able to train at the moment and is still off weight bearing," Wilson said.
"That one's a little bit unknown. It's until she can weight bear and there's no pain. I think that she will be back to training sooner rather than later, but at the same time there's certain things she needs to pass to be able to train.
"We're going to keep monitoring her for the rest of the week and then we'll make a call when we can."
Normally, a 16-player squad for games on the road would be named before departure but all 21 Jets players - 17 contracted and four scholarship holders - will make the trip to Tamworth.
"It's a festival of football and we want the whole club and the whole squad to be part of it, so we have a little bit more time to be able to make up our mind and have those final selections," Wilson said.
Wanderers had the bye in round one of 2022-23 A-League Women.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.