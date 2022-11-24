SHANNON Jones was a teenager in the pool when the Hunter Hurricanes first started in the Australian Water Polo League (AWPL).
Around 15 years on, one of the club's inaugural players will now have a different perspective as coach of the senior women's squad for 2023.
Jones replaces Renae Burdack, who has stepped down from the main role, after being an assistant last season.
"I've played with the Hurricanes since it started, but not recently and wanted to get back involved so I helped out as assistant coach last season," Jones said.
"Renae said he wasn't doing it anymore and there wasn't really anyone else qualified so I decided to step up."
Jones, aged 31, played AWPL for an estimated seven years and previously coached at junior level.
"When I was playing I coached a lot of junior teams at the same time," she said.
"So I've got some experience and feel pretty well suited. I've always had an interest in it."
The Hurricanes have lost key player Belle Humby, who is now studying at Sydney University, but are hopeful Julia Barton returns.
Hunter's national campaign gets underway on the Australia Day long weekend in January.
In the meantime, the Hurricanes continue their Sydney Super League commitments with the women's team travelling to meet Northern Beaches at Pymble on Saturday.
Men's competition sees Hunter home to Canberra at Lambton Pool on Friday (6pm).
The entire last round will be hosted by the Hurricanes next weekend (December 3) with a venue, either Lambton or Newcastle Harbour, yet to be determined. Both of Hunter's sides are pitted against Balmain.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
