Cam Williams pleads not guilty to allegations of assault in Singleton Local Court

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 10:21am
Media personality Cameron Williams has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his wife, Natasha Russo.

MEDIA personality Cam Williams has vowed to fight assault charges against him over an alleged incident in the Hunter Valley at the weekend.

