City of Newcastle has applied for a public holiday for Newcastle Show on March 3 next year, but workers looking for a day off may not want to get too excited based on past history.
The council has pushed for a public holiday on the show Friday in recent years, however the NSW government has instead opted for a local event day. A local event day only applies to workplaces where agreements or contracts allow the day to be treated as a holiday.
A motion to Newcastle council on Tuesday to apply for a local event day was amended by deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen, who moved to request a public holiday and if it's rejected, revert to a local event day.
Liberal councillor Callum Pull argued a public holiday would impose too much on businesses when they were "already feeling the pressure". Business Hunter said in a submission to council a local event day "seems to strike the right balance".
The Friday of the show has not been a public holiday for more than a decade.
Newcastle Agricultural, Horticultural and Industrial Association president Peter Evans said he was supportive of the day being a public holiday.
"We want to bring young people back to the show," he said. "This will bring people to the city, which supports business."
A NSW government spokesperson said council would be required to gauge the level of community support for a local public holiday. The Employee Relations Minister will then decide.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
