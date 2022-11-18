Kalyn Ponga is no certainty to switch to five-eighth next season but Knights director of football Peter Parr says Jackson Hastings's recruitment has given coach Adam O'Brien "some options".
Hastings, who has joined Newcastle on a three-year deal, will arrive at the club next week after the rest of the squad returns from a training camp in Queensland.
The 26-year-old playmaker has been added to a roster already featuring noted halves Adam Clune, Tyson Gamble and Phoenix Crossland.
While Hastings has been signed to be the main halfback, it has almost become expected now that he will play alongside Ponga.
But Parr, who stressed this week that Hastings wouldn't just be "handed the No.7 jersey on a platter", said Ponga's switch from fullback to five-eighth was not a fait accompli.
"No one has told me that Kalyn is definitely playing six," Parr told the Newcastle Herald. "That's not my choice by the way. I don't coach or select, but the role of putting a roster together is ensuring the coach has some options. Adam and the coaching staff are definitely getting some options now about what they can do with the squad."
O'Brien said earlier this month that Ponga was making some preparations to play at No.6, but he wasn't sure if that would occur.
"I haven't completely decided on it yet, obviously we'll make a decision around the playing list when it's finalised and that's always evolving," O'Brien said.
"We haven't sat down and had complete discussions.
"Is he doing some components of five-eighth in his training? Yes he is."
Meanwhile, club coaching consultant Andrew Johns said this week that Hastings would help get the best out of Ponga at six. Johns said Ponga, 24, could become "one of the best attacking five-eighths in the world".
However, his switch may hinge on whether the Knights can sign a fullback.
The club is keen on Cronulla outside-back Lachlan Miller, but the former rugby sevens player is contracted at the Sharks until the end of next season and they are reportedly reluctant to let him go. Parr said the Knights would take stock before jumping into further recruitment, but he gave an indication of the next priorities.
"I think somewhere around the outside backs and maybe another forward," he said of positions the club, which has three vacant top-30 roster spots, would look to add depth to.
"But right at the moment, I think we're starting to get a good balance into the squad. But certainly if there was an outside back/fullback become available - we've lost Tex Hoy to England.
"Kalyn is still a pretty handy fullback. I know there is a lot of speculation about him going to five-eighth, but he is not the worst fullback in the competition."
With the only other fullback on their roster 20-year-old Bailey Hodgson, who has played little football in recent years and is yet to debut, the Knights may have to look at alternatives from within. The likes of Kurt Mann and Dane Gagai have played No.1, but they seem unlikely options.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
