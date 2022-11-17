Jamie Lovett admits he watched a replay of the race again that morning, Todd Buckingham already has the winning-post photo saved as his mobile screensaver and Luke Murrell just wants to keep emulating the high.
The Hunter connections of Melbourne Cup champion Gold Trip were dining out at Newcastle's QT on Thursday, almost three weeks after the event but alongside a guest of honour.
Arguably Australia's most prized sporting trophy was alongside the successful ownership group, having already made several stops across the region and with a few more still on the radar.
"It's definitely sunk in, but it's obviously been a ride," Buckingham told the Newcastle Herald.
"The amount of people who've come out of the woodwork now and want to buy a horse. It's an experience. It's got nothing to do with the money side of if, it's more around being involved."
Amid lunch and a few drinks, the crew shared anecdotes about being trackside at Flemington and videos emerging from local punters backing the 2022 winner.
"You always want to dream of being a Melbourne Cup winner and then it happens, it's hard to put into words," Kellie Lovett said.
Tony Price can now finally hold the Melbourne Cup: "I normally keep an eye on where the tour goes, but you can't touch it".
Racing syndicators Australian Bloodstock first collected the silverware via Protectionist in 2014, however, Murrell says "you realise how much it means to people, this mythical thing".
While eyeing off back-to-back Melbourne Cup triumphs with Gold Trip, talk of an autumn run also went around the table including the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
