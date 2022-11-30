Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wallsend's Nathan Price takes early lead in Newcastle District Cricket Association's player-of-the-year award for 2022-23

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 1 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Price takes early lead in NDCA player of the year

NATHAN Price has put himself in a strong position to potentially claim Newcastle District Cricket Association's player-of-the-year award once again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.