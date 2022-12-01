Who killed Danielle Easey?: Jury out to determine fate of two accused killers

WHO killed Danielle Easey?
After listening to six weeks of evidence and lengthy closing addresses, a jury on Thursday morning retired to begin determining the fate of Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol Marie McHenry, accused of murdering Ms Easey at Narara in 2019 before the 29-year-old mother's body was dumped in Cockle Creek.
The pair have pleaded not guilty and are pointing the finger at each other, both claiming they were asleep when the other stabbed and beat Ms Easey with a hammer.
Ms McHenry has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder, while Mr Dilosa has admitted to wrapping Ms Easey's body in black plastic and a doona and dumping it in the creek at Killingworth.
Mr Dilosa gave evidence during the trial, claiming he fell asleep in his van on the night Ms Easey was killed.
He said Ms McHenry, his former partner, made admissions and he helped her cover up the murder because he did not want her children to grow up without a mother.
Ms McHenry claimed she was woken to sounds from her bedroom and saw Mr Dilosa beating Ms Easey.
