Mr Bob Hawes, Chair - Bob is the Chief Executive Officer of Business Hunter and was previously the General Manager of the Hunter Development Corporation. He has extensive experience reporting to and working on boards and committees in public and private sectors. He has strong and diverse industry and sector experience in business development, property, infrastructure planning and development, urban regeneration and strategic development.

Professor Roberta Ryan, panel member - Roberta is a Professor of Local Government at the University of Newcastle and the Executive Director for the Institute for Regional Futures. She is an expert in urban governance, strategic land use planning, social planning and comparative planning systems, the focus of her career for more than 30 years. She is currently the Independent Chair for six Community Consultative Committees for major school developments, affordable housing and mining projects.

Mr Joe James, panel member - Joe is the Chief Executive Officer of the Hunter Joint Organisation, a collaborative body that brings together 10 member councils across the Hunter region to provide a united and local voice for the Hunter communities. He has a deep knowledge of local government priorities and economic and commercial activity of the Hunter region.

Ms Elizabeth Watts, panel member - Elizabeth is the Chief of Staff to the Chief Technical Officer at BHP and has 21 years strategic planning and operational execution experience in the mining industry. She is currently undertaking a PhD focused on sustainable mine closure.

Mr James Barben, panel member - James is the Director of Policy for the NSW Minerals Council and has worked in the mining industry for over 10 years. James manages the Upper Hunter Mining Dialogue community engagement forum. He represents the NSW mining industry across a variety of policy areas including health and safety, rehabilitation and mine closure, mine subsidence, community, education, skills and careers.

Mr Warrick Jordan, panel member - Warrick is the Coordinator of the Hunter Jobs Alliance. He has experience participating and leading multi-stakeholder committees and collaborative projects on resource, industry and regional change issues. This includes the AGL Macquarie Transition Working Group and the Muswellbrook Industrial Closure Advisory Committee.

Mr John Turner, panel member - John is the Chair of Regional Development Australia - Hunter Board and has extensive experience in community consultation in coal mining communities having been the Independent Chair of ten coal mine Community Consultative Committees.

Mr Brendan Moyle. Panel member - Brendan is the Chief Executive Officer of the Darkinjung Local Aboriginal Land Council and has extensive leadership experience in Aboriginal community roles across multiple social and economic policy platforms. He is an experienced collaborator across government agencies, peak organisations, local service providers and Local Aboriginal Land Councils, and Aboriginal community-controlled sectors.

Ms Fiona Plesman, panel member - Fiona has held senior roles at Muswellbrook Shire Council, including General Manager from 2018 to August 2022. Fiona has thirty years' experience engaging communities and organisations through change and disruption.

Mr Robin Williams, panel member - Robin is the District President of the Mining and Energy Union - Northern Mining and NSW Energy District. He has lived and worked in the Hunter Valley for 42 years. He has worked in the coal mining industry for 36 years and represents coal miners in the Hunter Valley in his current position.

