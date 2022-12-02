Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Have Your Say

Joint Regional Planning Panel to consider the latest stage of the Minmi Estate subdivision proposal

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 3 2022 - 9:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minmi residents and Cr Liz Adamczyk gathered on Friday to oppose the proposed development. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

The City of Newcastle and Transport for NSW have combined forces to oppose the Hunter's largest ever residential subdivision on the city's western fringe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.