Rider dies after being hit by stolen ute, sparking internal police inquiry

Motorcycle rider dies at Fennell Bay after being hit by stolen ute, sparking critical incident investigation for Lake Macquarie police

Updated December 2 2022 - 8:44am, first published 7:44am
The death of a motorbike rider involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle at Lake Macquarie on Thursday night has sparked a critical incident investigation inside NSW Police.

