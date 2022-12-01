Rider dies after being hit by stolen ute, sparking internal police inquiry

The death of a motorbike rider involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle at Lake Macquarie on Thursday night has sparked a critical incident investigation inside NSW Police.
Officers were patrolling Main Road at Toronto about 10pm when they spotted a ute reported that had been stolen from Wangi Wangi earlier in the day.
Police directed the driver to stop the ute, but he allegedly refused. The officers did not engage in a pursuit, a statement from NSW Police said on Friday morning, but followed the ute to Fennell Bay.
A short time later, police were alerted to a crash at the intersection with Main Road involving the same vehicle, where it hit a motorcycle.
The ute continued onto the footpath and through the front fence of a home before stopping when it became jammed between the fence and house.
The driver then allegedly left the scene after stealing a second vehicle.
Police rendered first aid to the motorcycle rider until paramedics got to the scene, but the man could not be revived.
The alleged driver of the ute was arrested a soon after the crash. He was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing.
The intersection of Bay Road and Main Road remained partially closed on Friday morning and motorists were being advised to avoid the area for several hours.
A crime scene has been established and a critical incident team from Hunter Valley Police District will investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.
That investigation will be subject to an independent review.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
