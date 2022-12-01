Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW Sports Minister Alister Henskens says Hunter Park business case not finished despite Venues NSW presentation

December 2 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Minister for Sport says the business case for Hunter Park is not finished, despite a Venues NSW presentation saying it was currently being discussed within government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.