A New Lambton Hotel's application for later trading has been refused due to proximity to homes and anticipated "unreasonable adverse impacts" on the surrounding area.
The General Roberts Hotel had applied in August to extend its closure time from midnight to 3am six nights a week, and from 10pm to 12am on Sundays.
The application said the pub was responding to an "understanding of customer demand which has been derived from the extent of the General Roberts Hotel's community interaction".
It said the overall trading hours would be reduced as the opening time would change from 5am to 10am.
City of Newcastle asked the applicant to withdraw the request in October as it "could not be supported" due to noise and amenity impacts.
The applicant did not withdraw and on November 8 submitted an amended application to open until 2am Monday to Saturday.
Council again advised the applicant to withdraw the application, due to remaining concern about "potential adverse amenity impacts", with homes located within 30 metres of the pub.
"Further, the proposal remained inconsistent with the Newcastle After Dark Strategy and there are no other 'pub' premises within the New Lambton/Lambton locality currently operates after midnight," a council memo said.
The application also received seven objections from the community.
The applicant elected not to withdraw again and on November 25 the application was refused by council staff.
The General Roberts Hotel licensee declined to comment.
A request for information by council in October noted the closest late-night trading venue to the hotel was Wests Leagues Club, which is next door to the pub and is licensed to open until 4am seven days a week.
But council's social planner said: "direct comparisons of the subject site with the Wests Leagues Club are not applicable, with the two venues regulated and licensed under differing legal instruments and governance requirements. Within the locality, comparable venues could include the Duke of Wellington and Lambton Park Hotel which hold Hotel Liquor Licences, same as the subject site."
The Duke trades until midnight, while Lambton Park Hotel shuts at 10pm.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
