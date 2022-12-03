Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

General Roberts Hotel's later trading application refused by City of Newcastle

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated December 4 2022 - 9:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General Roberts Hotel

A New Lambton Hotel's application for later trading has been refused due to proximity to homes and anticipated "unreasonable adverse impacts" on the surrounding area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.