The General Roberts Hotel at New Lambton has applied to extend its trading hours.
The hotel has lodged an application with City of Newcastle seeking to extend its opening hours from midnight to 3am six nights a week. It also wants to trade to midnight on Sundays instead of 10am.
The hotel has approval to open from 5am to midnight every day except Sundays. It has applied to modify these hours to 10am to 3am.
The General Roberts is one of several Newcastle venues to have applied for later opening times in the past two years.
Coal and Cedar bar in inner-city Newcastle has applied to extend its trading licence to 2am six days a week.
Wallsend's Lemon Grove Hotel applied last year to Liquor and Gaming NSW to open to 2am six days a week.
Edgeworth Tavern also applied last year to stretch its closing time from 2am to 3am six days a week.
Liquor and Gaming approved 2am trading hours for Boolaroo's Commercial Hotel last year.
