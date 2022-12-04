Both teams walked away wondering what if, but Toronto and Cardiff-Boolaroo have ended a drama-charged fortnight at Ron Hill Oval by splitting the competition points.
One week after being washed out from a sprinkler malfunction, Saturday saw Toronto and CBs play out a tie which was decided by a wicket on the last ball.
In reply to the home side's 191, CBs needed one run from the final two deliveries but Toronto seamer Matthew Somerville (6-45) held his nerve by producing a dot before dismissing No.10 Hayden Clancy (24).
Toronto's Patrick Sumner took the skied catch to ensure the Newcastle District Cricket Association spoils were shared three apiece.
It was a bittersweet feeling for each captain, feeling like their respective sides may have done enough to score a win only to fall just short.
"It would have been better if we got the win and it was one of those games we thought we could get something out of," Toronto skipper Corey Brown said.
"It was pretty disappointing really. Outside of Matty [Somerville] and Westy [Josh Westwood] we bowled poorly and gave away too many four balls."
CBs leader Jay Sneddon, returning from injury, shared similar sentiments.
"It's a bit of a mixed bag really. There was some pretty nail-biting stuff, but in the end it's pretty disappointing," Sneddon said.
"Only needing one run from the last two balls and then missing out hurts, but Matty executed two good death balls. It would have been nice to get out first win for the year."
Getting underway on day two of round seven, Toronto and CBs played 90 overs under two-day laws with a compulsory close of innings at the halfway mark.
Toronto won the toss and reached 8-191, thanks largely to Jason Varoxis (82), Ben Roberts (42) and Sumner (25 not out).
CBs opener Daniel Williams was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 6-49 from 10 overs.
"He [Williams] was absolute class. He took three wickets early with the new ball and another three in his second spell. Bowled to plans and did everything you want from an opening bowler," Sneddon said.
"He trained really well on Tuesday and Thursday and you could just tell he was going to have a good day."
Somerville made early inroads for Toronto and seemed to have CBs on the ropes at 6-93 but the visitors rallied courtesy of 52 from No.7 Sneddon, who broke his hand at training last month.
Clancy and No.11 David Taubman (six not out) managed a 20-run partnership for the 10th wicket.
Brown put last week's sprinkler malfunction down to an error with the timing mechanism.
"It should be right now for the rest of the year," he said.
LADDER: Stockton 39, Wallsend 38, Wests 34, City 27, Uni 24, Charlestown 23, Hamwicks 19, Merewether 19, Toronto 16, Belmont 13, CBs 8, Waratah 8.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
