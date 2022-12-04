Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Cricket Association: Toronto, Cardiff-Boolaroo play out tie with wicket taken on last ball of game

December 4 2022 - 5:30pm
Both teams walked away wondering what if, but Toronto and Cardiff-Boolaroo have ended a drama-charged fortnight at Ron Hill Oval by splitting the competition points.

