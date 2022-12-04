Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan will return to the Freeride World Tour (FWT) after landing a wildcard for 2023.
Davis-Meehan, a runner-up in her rookie FWT season of 2020, was recently called up following a solid campaign in FWT qualifiers.
"This is such an awesome surprise. I'm super stoked to give the tour another crack and I can't wait to get sendy and see what I can bring to the FWT this time around," Davis-Meehan said.
The former Kotara High School student, now aged 30, finished third overall in FWT qualifiers for 2022 having won a round in the US (Kirkwood Mountain).
She joins a six-athlete field in next year's FWT, starting with Canada (Kicking Horse) on January 13 before stops in Spain, Andorra, Austria and Switzerland.
Davis-Meehan dropped off the FWT following a tough 2021 program.
She scored a top-tier victory in Andorra in 2020.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
