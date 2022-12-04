Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan lands wildcard for Freeride World Tour in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 5 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michaela Davis-Meehan. Picture by Phil Hearne

Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan will return to the Freeride World Tour (FWT) after landing a wildcard for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.