Newcastle Jets get ready for return to A-League competition

The Newcastle Jets men's side have drawn with Macarthur 3-3 but lost to Sydney FC 5-2 in closed trials as they prepare to take on Central Coast Mariners on Sunday (3pm) in their return to A-League competition following the month-long World Cup break.
Beka Mikeltadze scored twice and Beka Dartsmelia netted the other goal for Newcastle in the hit-out against Macarthur on Friday at Campbelltown Stadium.
The Jets fielded a more youthful side in the friendly against Sydney the following day at Macquarie University, the Sky Blues' training base.
The final trials followed on from a public friendly against Melbourne City at Tamworth's Scully Park a week earlier which ended 1-1.
Newcastle sit 10th on the A-League ladder with six points after losing their past three games against unbeaten leaders City (2-1), Melbourne Victory (4-0) and second-placed Western Sydney Wanderers (2-0).
They started the season with home wins against Perth (2-1) and Wellington (3-1) after the opening round clash with the Mariners at Central Coast Stadium was washed out and rescheduled to December 11.
The Mariners are fifth on seven points from two wins and a draw.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.