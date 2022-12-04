Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets get ready for return to A-League competition

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 4 2022 - 7:30pm
Beka Mikeltadze

The Newcastle Jets men's side have drawn with Macarthur 3-3 but lost to Sydney FC 5-2 in closed trials as they prepare to take on Central Coast Mariners on Sunday (3pm) in their return to A-League competition following the month-long World Cup break.

