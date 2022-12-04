Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Hurricanes produce strong defensive display against Balmain Tigers before Sydney Super League finals series

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 4 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hurricanes goalkeeper Luke Dunford. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Hunter Hurricanes will arrive at the Sydney Super League play-offs following a confidence-boosting defensive performance in Saturday's last-round victory over Balmain Tigers at Lambton Pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.