The Hunter Hurricanes will arrive at the Sydney Super League play-offs following a confidence-boosting defensive performance in Saturday's last-round victory over Balmain Tigers at Lambton Pool.
Hunter men's coach Dan Marsden praised the efforts of his squad and singled out the display of goalkeeper Luke Dunford, who made several key saves including two penalties during the first half.
"Luke Dunford saved a couple of penalties and another few one-on-one opportunities. It really set the base for us to springboard from," Marsden said.
The Hurricanes beat the visiting Tigers 9-4 with Dunford replaced at half-time by fellow shot-stopper Lachlan Walter, who was also praised by the mentor.
"Lachlan Walter played the second half and he was excellent as well. He made five or six brilliant saves," Marsden said.
Overall, Marsden felt like "our defensive structures have been getting better each week and keeping Balmain to only four goals was pretty impressive".
Jake Robinson netted four goals for the home side.
The Hurricanes are due to finish just inside Sydney Super League's top six with the 2022 finals series taking place in the state capital from December 16 to 18.
"It's a great opportunity for us to have a couple of more games together before national league starts in January," Marsden said.
Also in Saturday's last-round fixtures at Lambton, the Hunter women's team were thrashed 21-2 by Balmain.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
