Hunter child Poppy Grace Middleton, daughter of My Kitchen Rules stars Carly and Tresne, loses her fight against leukaemia

By Nick Bielby
February 20 2023 - 4:30pm
Poppy Grace Middleton, the inspiring 20-month-old who tragically lost her battle with leukemia last week.

The parents of a 20-month-old Hunter girl who tragically lost her battle with cancer last week are urging people to continue donating blood in their daughter's name.

