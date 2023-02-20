The parents of a 20-month-old Hunter girl who tragically lost her battle with cancer last week are urging people to continue donating blood in their daughter's name.
Poppy Grace Middleton died on Thursday morning after fighting "tooth and nail" against acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - she had been diagnosed at 11 weeks of age.
Her parents, Carly and Tresne Middleton, told the Newcastle Herald on Monday they were so proud of the way Poppy battled the insidious disease.
"Her fighting spirit inspired so much strength in others," they said.
"The outpouring of grief, support and positive messages have shown just how important her public journey with cancer was."
The couple said they wanted people to continue donating blood under Poppy's name as part of Poppy Grace's Lifeblood team - last year it was ranked third on the Newcastle leaderboard for blood donations, behind RAAF Williamtown and the University of Newcastle.
"Poppy's story brought to light the challenges faced by children with cancer and their families," Carly and Tresne told the Herald.
"Oncology parents band together so tightly because we understand the heartache that rears its head daily. The one thing we all have in common is that our kids need blood - your blood. If you can donate blood, platelets or plasma please do so in Poppy Grace's Lifeblood team. Let's get Poppy Grace's team to number one."
The pair - who were contestants on My Kitchen Rules in 2014 - told the story of Poppy's brave fight to the Newcastle Herald Weekender in December, 2021.
They have been sharing Poppy's journey through social media.
In a post on Thursday night, they told followers they were "so proud of the way Poppy has touched people's hearts".
They wrote that they wanted all those who were in Poppy's corner to know that her "star is shining brightly above them, encouraging them to be strong when handed adversity, and to make the most of life and all its sparkling opportunities".
"Poppy showed us what it is to be grateful and happy with whatever cards you are dealt," they wrote.
"She made the most of her time on earth, dancing, giggling and smiling right until days from the end. She was loving and funny and nurturing. She was clever and empathetic. She had a heart of gold and she shone so brightly, oozing joy.
"We felt honoured to be her mums and we didn't take a second of that for granted, not a second.
"She taught us so very much in her short 20 months and we have never experienced a love as all encompassing."
IN THE NEWS:
