Knights coach Adam O'Brien believes a fortnight's training before the season-opener will allow Newcastle's key players to form better combinations but he admits it will take time before we see the best of them.
Newcastle lost their second and final trial against Parramatta at Gosford on Friday, conceding a concerning seven tries but showing signs they can be an improved attacking outfit this season.
While it was halfback Jackson Hastings second run after playing in the side's 28-16 loss to Cronulla a week earlier, five-eighth Kalyn Ponga, fullback Lachlan Miller and five other players including centres Bradman Best and Dane Gagai were all playing their first games of the year.
Ponga had a mixed and somewhat quiet start to his new role in the 36-14 loss, setting up Bradman Best for a try but then missing a tackle on halfback Mitchell Moses that led to an Eels try.
A fullback for most of his career, it was Ponga's first game in the No.6 jersey since an ill-fated three-match run in the position in the opening rounds of the 2019 season.
It was also the 24-year-old's first appearance since a head knock prematurely ended his 2022 campaign last July after 19 rounds.
In defence of his new half, who only played 40 minutes, O'Brien said Ponga had barely trained "since Christmas" due to a calf injury and only rejoined the team last week.
"Kalyn started on Monday. I knew he needed to have a game before round one, so that game that he gave us there - he will only get better and better," O'Brien said. "He's trained two days and played. It's a pretty big ask."
After scoring first through Dom Young early on, Newcastle conceded three tries in the space of 15 minutes before Bradman Best hit back in the 28th minute
The centre, reportedly one of the fittest at the club this summer, ran 25 metres and beat multiple defenders to score after being put through a gap by Ponga, who had scooted out of dummy-half following a strong run by new recruit Greg Marzhew.
The former Titans winger had an improved showing on last week's trial and did well to cross for a try himself in the 67th minute, darting down the left touchline.
But by then, the Eels had scored another three tries to take an unassailable lead.
The Knights were better overall than their first trial, despite the scoreline, improving their completion rate from 64 to 75 per cent and making only 12 errors compared to 17 last week.
But their attack was clunky and they again made some worrying defensive lapses.
"I was really happy with our middle-forwards, [but] our edges need some work," O'Brien said.
"With the footy and defensively. We've got some work to do there, some connection stuff.
"The completion rate was better but unfortunately any error we did make led to a try early on.
"What summed us up for the day was their spine players that have been together for a while hurt us in moments, whether it was the last tackle or the play before.
"They capitalised on anything we gave them, and I felt like we didn't do the same."
The positives for Newcastle out of the game were Dom Young picking up where he left off last year and Jackson Hastings becoming more comfortable at halfback.
Hastings' kicks in general play look a real strength the Knights must capitalise on.
The 27-year-old almost set Young up for a double on half-time, kicking from on his own 20-metre line for the far corner where the part-Jamaican flyer sprinted to collect the ball only to lose control as he placed it down.
New fullback Lachlan Miller showed glimpses of why he has been tipped as an excitement machine.
"I'm certainly not happy with the scoreline ... but I'm still confident we've got a team there that we can do something with," O'Brien said.
"It will take time, but I thought Lachie showed enough tonight that he will be a good signing for us, very dangerous with the ball.
"And I thought Hymel Hunt was good, very good actually."
The Knights begin their season against the Warriors in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday week.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
