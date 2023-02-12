Newcastle Herald
Knights coach Adam O'Brien to deploy contingent of stars against Parramatta after trial loss to Cronulla

By Max McKinney
Updated February 12 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:00pm
Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien will deploy the "big artillery" that missed Friday's loss to Cronulla against Parramatta this week as the Knights aim to improve on an indifferent first showing.

Max McKinney

