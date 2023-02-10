Why Emily van Egmond is feeling refreshed ahead of this month's Cup of Nations

Emily van Egmond is feeling refreshed as she prepares to state her case for a fourth FIFA Women's World Cup appearance this year.
The Newcastle-raised, long-serving Matildas midfielder has begun pre-season with National Women's Soccer League side San Diego Waves in the United States.
But the 29-year-old will be back in Australia next week as the Matildas continue preparations for this year's World Cup on home soil by hosting the Cup of Nations.
Australia play Czech Republic on the Central Coast next Thursday before Spain in Sydney (February 19) and Jamaica in Newcastle (February 22).
"I enjoyed my off-season break, the first one I've had in forever, so I'm feeling refreshed," van Egmond said.
"I've been back in San Diego for just over a month. We're now in our pre-season and I'm feeling good and raring to go ... We're fortunate with this next camp we're going to be at home, so we can replicate a lot of what it's going to be like at the World Cup."
