Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

How the NSW Football Legacy Fund is helping grow the game for girls

By Renee Valentine
February 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether United Football Club's Mason Villa has a run with female players Ebony Cooper, 7, Scarlett Watson, 12, and Mia Cooper, 11. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Scarlett Watson signed up for soccer because several of her friends from school were playing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.