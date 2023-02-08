KURRI Kurri president Shaun Collingwood says Danny Linnane's passion for the Newcastle Rugby League club will hold him in good stead coaching first grade this season.
Linnane, part of the Bulldogs' premiership hat-trick between 1993 and 1995, has now been appointed to takeover from outgoing mentor Aaron Watts.
"He [Linnane] is pretty passionate about the club and he'll do anything that needs to happen for the club," Collingwood said.
Linnane, who won Newcastle RL titles alongside brother Steve and cousin Jason, had originally been set to coach Kurri's reserve-grade side.
"It does muck you around, but we've just slotted in with the same people we've got on board. Not saying it's not an issue, but people are just getting on with business," Collingwood said.
Watts is currently overseeing Manly's under-17 team in the statewide Harold Matthews Cup.
Meanwhile, the Newcastle RL representative squad will play the Knights (NSW Cup) in a trial at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
