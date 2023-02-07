Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths banking on reserves to step up in 2023

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recruit Hamza Moovsi

Newcastle Olympic coach Joel Griffiths is counting on his club's successful reserve grade squad - and a new American addition - to help replace the loss of experienced players this NPL men's Northern NSW season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.