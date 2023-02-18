Knights flyer Dominic Young hopes to have his future sorted in coming weeks and will sign for the club where he believes he can be most "happy, valued and enjoy my footy".
Arguably the most in-demand player in the game right now, Young appeared completely unfazed by his much-publicised recent contract talks in Newcastle's 36-14 trial loss to Parramatta on Friday night.
The winger picked up where he left off last year, scoring a try after just four minutes and going agonisingly close to bagging a double with an incredible 80-metre sprint at the end of the first half.
Speaking to the media after the game at Gosford, Young - who has been wooed by multiple Sydney clubs in recent weeks, including meeting with Rabbitohs, Roosters and Bulldogs officials - said he had hoped to have his future sorted before Newcastle's season-opener on March 3.
"That was always the plan, so I could start fresh for the season," he said.
"But if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen.
"I'm just leaving it to my management at the minute, but ideally I'd like to get it sorted in the next few weeks.
"[I'm] just fully focused on starting round one well and having a good year with the Knights."
Having attracted interest from up to nine clubs following his stellar individual campaign last year, Young is understood to have multiple offers to consider for 2024 and beyond.
While the Knights remain firmly in the contest for the 21-year-old's signature, the Roosters shape as the main suitor who could potentially lure him out of Newcastle.
Asked what he was looking for in his next contract, Young said he would prioritise his own happiness first and foremost.
"Just where I'm going to be happy, valued and enjoy my footy - like I've been doing here," he said.
"I'm just leaving it now to my management and hopefully I'll get it sorted soon."
The towering Englishman, who scored 14 tries in 20 NRL appearances last year and then bagged nine in five games for England at the World Cup, has been humbled by the interest he has received.
"It's obviously a nice feeling to get recognised by some top clubs, especially coming from where I've come from," he said.
"I've only really had that big year last year and obviously off the back of the World Cup too.
"It's pretty exciting."
Giving nothing away on which way he might be leaning, Young said he would consult his parents for advice before making his decision.
"My mum is coming out next week," he said.
"My dad's pretty involved in all my decision making, and my mum as well.
"They've always given the best advice in life and I haven't gone too far wrong by listening to them."
Newcastle have signed two of Young's countrymen in Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul on two-year deals beginning next year which could prove a clincher in Young's decision.
He admitted it was an attractive proposition to potentially be able to play with them in the NRL.
"I obviously spoke to them before they signed and gave them a little insight into the club," Young said.
"If I am with the Knights, it would be pretty cool to play with them. I'm obviously good mates with them."
Newcastle begin their 2023 season against the Warriors in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday, March 3.
MORE IN SPORT
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.