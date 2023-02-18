"It was crazy, I have never been involved in anything like that," Jets defender and former Arsenal star Carl Jenkinson told Paramount Plus . "Credit to the lads, we stuck to what we were doing. We started really well. The second 10 minutes when we came out, we weren't as good as we can be. The second break done us the world of good because we got going again. It was a strange night, but it was great to come here and get three points."