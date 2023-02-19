Axe, knife-wielding assailants hold-up Hamilton South takeaway shop

POLICE are calling for CCTV after a terrifying armed hold-up in Hamilton South overnight.
About 7pm Sunday three offenders, armed with an axe and a knife, entered a takeaway shop on Stewart Avenue.
They demanded cash and allegedly threatened the four staff members who were at work.
The offenders fled the scene with the shop's cash register.
Police were called and established a crime scene. They are now asking business and homeowners in the surrounding area to check their CCTV footage for any vision that may help the investigation.
Witnesses at the scene told police the three offenders drove away in a grey-coloured Mazda 2, seen heading east on Kemp Street.
Further checks revealed that the Mazda was reported stolen from a property at Thomas Street, Hamilton South, on Saturday. It has since been recovered.
No one was injured during the attack.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
