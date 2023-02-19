Newcastle surfer Ellie Lambkin carves way to career-best result

Newcastle's Ellie Lambkin defeated former Championship Tour surfer Paige Hareb on the way to her best result on the qualifying series on Sunday.
Lambkin defeated Hareb in quarter-finals of the 1000-point Gold Coast Pro at Burleigh, finishing with scores of 7.33 and 5.5 to topple the experienced Kiwi 12.83 to 11.67.
The 19-year-old then fell in the semi-finals to Tru Starling 12.56 to 10.0. Starling lost to Isla Huppatz in the final.
The third-place finish and 650 points earned were career-best results for Lambkin, who started in the round of 40 at Burleigh.
She was third and eliminated in the first round of the season-opening 5000-point Tweed Coast Pro last week. Her previous best result was a quarter-final exit at the 1000-point Maroubra Pro last year.
In the men's event at Burleigh, Merewether club member Mikey Clayton-Brown was the best of the Hunter crew.
Clayton-Brown bowed out in the quarter-finals to Jamie Thomson 12.93 to 9.17. Clayton-Brown had earlier finished second in his round of 16 heat to progress.
Lennix Smith defeated Dakoda Walters in the final 14.47 to 14.1.
On Saturday at Birubi Beach, Manning Gregory (men) and Lilah Pearce (women) won wildcard trials to secure starts in Surfest's 5000-point qualifying series events next month at Merewether.
Trials were also held for places in the Surfest under-14 and 16 contests. Olivia Shannon and Noah McBride secured the under-14s positions, while Poppy O'Reilly and Ben Zanatta claimed the under-16s spots.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
