Newcastle surfer Ellie Lambkin carves way to career-best result

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Ellie Lambkin in action at the Gold Coast Pro. Picture WSL

Newcastle's Ellie Lambkin defeated former Championship Tour surfer Paige Hareb on the way to her best result on the qualifying series on Sunday.

Local News

