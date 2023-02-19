PROSECUTORS have dropped all charges against one of the men arrested over the alleged drug rip murder of David King at Salt Ash in 2021.
Adam Kane Garvey, now 40, had spent about 14 months behind bars since being accused by detectives of covering up the shooting of Mr King in Hideaway Drive and hindering the subsequent police investigation.
He had pleaded not guilty to concealing a serious indictable offence, hindering a police investigation, kidnapping and possession of a shortened firearm and was expected to face a trial in NSW Supreme Court in January, 2024 alongside accused murderers Elijah Cage, Max Lowcock and Tyson Stamp.
But the DPP have ordered no further proceedings against Mr Garvey, dropping all the charges against him.
He was released from jail last month.
Detectives allege Mr Lowcock and Mr Cage got into Mr King's car in Hideaway Drive about 1.30pm on August 29, 2021 in order to buy about half an ounce of methamphetamine.
Detectives allege Mr Cage had organised the drug deal that led to Mr King's death and attempted to rob him of cash and drugs before Mr King tried to speed away and was shot in the neck and head with a shotgun before his car careered into a tree.
The pair then allegedly kidnapped a woman and got into a car driven by Mr Stamp before calling Mr Garvey and getting him to pick them up.
It is understood that prosecutors had wanted Mr Garvey to give evidence against his then co-accused but he refused and without enough evidence to establish Mr Garvey knew anything of the shooting or kidnapping when he picked up the men, the DPP withdrew the charges against him. Mr Cage, Mr Lowcock and Mr Stamp remain behind bars.
