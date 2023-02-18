What started as a Day on the Green, ended as a night in the wind with thousands of fans disappointed as Sting cancelled his Hunter Valley show after just a few songs.
A storm front came through at Bimbadgen Estate around 8pm, not long after the British song icon began his much anticipated performance, My Songs.
He performed Message in a Bottle, Englishman in New York, Every Little Thing She Does is Magic, If I Ever Lose my Faith in You, plus some of new offerings, including If It's Love.
Initially, organisers told the crowd the show would be postponed, encouraging those in the front rows to move back as the entire set began to sway in the wind.
Within minutes, the show was cancelled, with fans asked to leave the area amid strong winds and incoming rain.
Metres of safety fencing were seen blown over on the ground, as thousands of fans huddled under any shelter they could find.
Fans filing out of Bimbadagen Estate expressed disappointment, but many seemed to understand the decision to cancel the remainder of the show due to safety concerns.
"It can't be helped, you can't control the weather," one fan visiting from Sydney told the Newcastle Herald.
Earlier in the evening fans had enjoyed strong performances by Sting's son Joe Sumner and James Reyne.
