A competitive eating couple from the US is in town, ready to show their talent for devouring humongous amounts of tucker.
Randy Santel and Katina DeJarnett [also known as Katina Eats Kilos] became a couple in the romance and food stakes, after connecting on a road trip and eating tour in Alaska a few years ago.
On their present tour of Australia, they turned to Novocastrian Jamie "Lemon Blossom" Miller, a former professional eater, to help arrange a few events in Newcastle.
Randy, who has been a pro eater for 13 years, enjoys doing food challenges, but said "it's more fun to do events and meet people that come to them".
"It's always good to get out and help the small businesses with their marketing and promote them on social media, rather than people just being filled with the marketing that comes from all the big companies."
Katina, a former bodybuilder who was in the US Air Force, thought she could be a professional eater because "I have a pretty good appetite".
"One of my dad's favourite stories is me crushing double cheeseburgers and fries faster than he did when I was six," she said.
Asked where she puts all the food, she said "I just like to say it's a little bit of magic".
Randy is a former American college football player. He worked in construction before becoming a full-time professional eater and social media content creator. His food-challenge videos on his YouTube channel attract 150,000 to 450,000 views.
They show him conquering huge burgers, pizzas, kebabs, barbecues and desserts.
He has degrees in construction management and dietetics. When he retires from professional eating in a couple of years, he plans to "use my social media to help people better understand nutrition and weight management".
To date, Randy has done 1148 successful food challenges.
"You'll never really hear a dietitian recommend that," he said, with a laugh.
"A food challenge every now and then isn't too bad. It's more about moderation and figuring out what is fun for you."
The couple will take on the "Mega Royal Ribs BBQ Challenge" at The Royal Inn Hotel in Waratah at 5.30pm on Tuesday.
Randy will also take on Khartoum Hotel's "massive cheeseburger challenge" in Kitchener at 6pm on Thursday.
A third event is planned in the Hunter, but it's yet to be announced.
Jamie, who is surely one of Newcastle's most famous eaters, said competitive eaters have to build up their stomach capacity".
"The average person can hold maybe a kilo of food in their stomach. Randy can hold around 5 kilos," he said.
"You have to gradually stretch your stomach, which is made up of lots of small muscles. The average person can't dive in and eat a 2.5-kilo burger. You'll make yourself sick or hurt yourself. The professional guys and those who have been training to do it for a while know how to breathe and swallow without choking themselves."
