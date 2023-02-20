Newcastle Herald
Professional eaters Randy Santel and Katina Eats Kilos to perform food challenges at Royal Inn Hotel in Waratah and Khartoum Hotel in Kitchener

By Damon Cronshaw
February 21 2023 - 9:30am
A competitive eating couple from the US is in town, ready to show their talent for devouring humongous amounts of tucker.

