Tackling mental health 'hands-on' with tattoos, ice baths and mullets

There was once a time when Cessnock tattoo artist Rachel Morningstar thought she would never use her hand again.
"I had self-harmed, and was rushed to hospital, I needed emergency surgery."
Now, she is hoping to show anyone struggling with mental health that they are not alone.
Ms Morningstar is collaborating with mental health charity, Talk2mebro, on May 8 to raise funds and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
The day will have tattoo artists from across the state, a hair studio offering mullets and braids, tattoo removals, free ice baths, a sausage sizzle, a merchandise stand, and coffees from the in-house cafe.
A portion of funds raised from tattoos and hair services as well as food and drink sales will go to Talk2mebro, which they will use for workshops and programs in the local area.
Ms Morningstar has battled mental health issues and understands it is a constant struggle for a lot of people.
"As full on and as horrible as the world can be, and as horrific as our own minds can be, there are people out there that actually care," she said.
Only an hour from Newcastle, cost and extensive travel can make it tricky to access mental health resources in Cessnock.
Ms Mornigstar has experienced first-hand long wait lists for therapists and lack of accessibility of regional services.
"The idea of man-up here is still running alive and well, we are showing the community that there are things you can do," she said.
Ms Morningstar wants to bring people together on the day, and give them a positive experience out of a negative one.
"Tattooing is a pretty powerful tool in healing for a lot of people, and they can mark an important part in people's lives," she said.
She said the day was all about starting an honest discussion about mental health, and even if people were not interested in tattoos they could still come by.
"We're giving the community an opportunity to show up, and they can just come and hang out," she said.
Ms Morningstar has gone to Talk2mebro events in the past, and she felt they went further than simply bringing awareness.
"It's really hands on, and they give you actual, practical tools."
Founded in 2018, Talk2mebro holds conversations and workshops primarily in the Illawarra and Hunter regions, addressing suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
Talk2mebro's Cal Edwards said the charity has branched out from focusing on men, and now included everyone.
Born in Cessnock, and now living in Maitland, Mr Edwards hoped the fundraising day would empower the local community.
"We are known for hosting events in the Newcastle region but we wanted to run more events in the Cessnock area," he said.
"If they feel they are going through a rough patch, they have someone to support them."
The event will run on Wednesday May 8 from 10am to 5pm in the Morningstar Tattoo building at 4 Wollombi Road, Cessnock.
For more details about the day visit MorningStar tattoo's Facebook event.
Further support is available at:
