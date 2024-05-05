Caseworkers hit new lows as fewer at-risk kids and their families get help

AS the NSW child protection service crisis deepens and a statewide campaign for more caseworkers ramps up, new data reveals the Hunter's high rate of open workers' compensation claims.
Figures obtained by the Newcastle Herald reveal that at last count there were 145 caseworkers with an open workers compensation claim in NSW - 23 from the Hunter Central Coast region.
Taking into account that number, as well as the number of frontline workers taking unplanned sick leave due to stress or work pressures, some offices are regularly scraping by with up to one quarter of its workforce absent, insiders say.
Hunter Central Coast regional organiser for the Public Service Association (PSA) Paul James said the numbers were alarming.
"I find that very confronting and alarming because one, it's in the minister's own patch, and you would think that this would be part of the director's, or the executive district directors', KPIs," Mr James said.
"They're complaining and jumping up and down about a lack of staff and not having enough bodies on the ground and they can't get to see kids, but they're not doing anything really to assist injured workers to get back to work."
The region is home to the second lowest percentage of children at risk being seen by a caseworker at 17 per cent in the last quarter of 2023.
That translates to just one in six children identified as being at risk of significant harm receiving a face-to-face assessment, or eight out of 50 kids per day.
That is the lowest ever recorded rate for children across the region, a drop of 18 per cent in the Hunter alone when compared to the previous quarter.
A Hunter Central Coast caseworker currently off work due to a workers compensation claim said she was not receiving any support to return to work.
"I want the department to support me better so I can get back to the work that I really love doing," the worker, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Newcastle Herald.
RELATED:
"Even though I've been in the department for (many years), they've just got this really uncaring attitude. I've complained a number of times and said, 'Hey, you guys need to check in on me and see what's happening', but because it's become a workers' comp thing ... they haven't."
The department has refused to offer any options to frontline work, the caseworker said, which was the recommendation of her GP and psychologist.
"(They won't) do a return to work plan involving background work that's non frontline, not with clients." the worker said.
"You either aren't there or you're straight back in the field. I know there are many teams that are not frontline, so for argument's sake, working with foster care workers, working with the (non-government) service providers, there are all sorts of things that other people are involved in, but they (the department) don't seem to want to spend the time to get me supported to do other work like that."
The Minister for Families and Communities and Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said child protection caseworkers gained their largest pay increase in over a decade last year (2023) when the NSW Labor Government scrapped what she describes as "the punitive wages cap" imposed by the former coalition government,
"We respect union members exercising their rights, and we are continuing to have productive conversations with the PSA", Ms Washington said.
"Child protection caseworkers are dedicated and passionate professionals who have incredibly complex and challenging jobs, but for years they haven't felt appreciated.
"In the past year, I've met with hundreds of hardworking caseworkers and heard firsthand their frustration, exhaustion and fears for those they seek to support.
"The NSW Labor Government is embarking on significant structural reform to fix the broken child protection system. A critical element of our reform will involve the attraction and retention of caseworkers.
"We must ensure they feel supported while they do one of the most important jobs in the world - keeping children safe."
The PSA is staging industrial action including stop-work meetings across NSW on Wednesday, May 8, as part of a broader campaign to improve support and conditions, including wages, of caseworkers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.