The Newcastle 500 Supercars round has suffered its first fender-bender.
A contractor's mini crane backed into a parked car in Scott Street on Tuesday afternoon while installing track infrastructure.
A Supercars spokesperson said the matter was in the hands of insurers after the crane driver exchanged his details with the car's owner.
Photographs showed a small Toyota missing its rear bumper after the accident.
One witness said the impact had been hard enough to push the Toyota into another car.
Contractors began installing concrete and wire barriers, grandstands and other infrastructure around the track on February 1.
The track bump-in will continue until the race weekend on March 10 to 12.
Michael Parris
