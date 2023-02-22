Newcastle Herald
Central Coast Finks bikie arrested over firearms, assault and drug-related offences

Updated February 22 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:18am
Raptor North investigators arrested a 24-year-old man outside a home in Toukley 7pm Tuesday.

A FINKS bikie member is set to appear in court on Wednesday charged with firearms, assault and drug-related offences.

