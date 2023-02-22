A FINKS bikie member is set to appear in court on Wednesday charged with firearms, assault and drug-related offences.
Police will allege in court that the gang member threatened another man with a firearm and forced him to drive a vehicle. It will be further alleged he assaulted the same man on another occasion.
The allegations relate to a Raptor North investigation into a number of incidents on the state's Central Coast earlier this year.
During the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a home in Bateau Bay on Sunday January 29 and located a replica pistol that was concealed within the premises. It was seized for further examination.
Following extensive inquiries, Raptor North investigators arrested a 24-year-old man outside a home in Toukley at 7pm Tuesday.
The man's bag was searched, and officers seized a watch, believed to be stolen, and prohibited drugs.
He was taken to Wyong police station and charged with nine offences including possess unauthorised pistol, acquire pistol subject to firearms prohibition order, acquire firearm without licence or permit and two counts of possess prohibited drug.
He was also charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, take/detail in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm, aggravated steal from person and deprive of liberty, and aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle-armed with weapon.
He was refused bail to appear before Wyong Local Court on Wednesday.
