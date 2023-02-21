Dave nods in agreement as Dad continues, When you sit at the end of Blowering with that long stretch in front of you, the one question you must answer is, How badly do you want it? Dave nods again. He knows the risks. He knows shit can happen when youre going 300, 400, 500, even 600 km/h on water. We do as much as we can to make sure its safe, says Dave. But the biggest safety feature you can have is knowing the design is right. If itd been designed and built by someone else, youd have doubts. But I know every nut, bolt and bit thats being put into this boat.