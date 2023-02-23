KNIGHTS veteran Dane Gagai is racing the clock to overcome a leg injury and prove his fitness before Newcastle's season-opener against the Warriors in New Zealand next week.
Gagai tweaked a hamstring in Newcastle's 36-14 loss to Parramatta at Gosford last Friday.
The trial was the 32-year-old's first hit-out for the year and while its understood his injury is not major, he is in doubt to make the trip to New Zealand for the game in Wellington on Friday week.
The loss of the 246-game centre would be a significant blow for the Knights as they aim to hit the ground running in 2023, but with strong depth in the outside-backs it would likely open the door for Hymel Hunt or Krystian Mapapalangi to play.
Enari Tuala would be another option although there is also a question mark over his fitness after he missed both of Newcastle's trials due to a pec injury.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien may have to make a call on Gagai well before naming a team on Tuesday afternoon as the side is due to travel to Sydney early next week before their flight across the Tasman.
There is also speculation about Dominic Young's future at the club with the Knights and Roosters in talks about a potential player-swap.
It's understood Newcastle will only consider an early release for Young, who is joining the Sydney club next year, if it suits all parties.
Knights football director Peter Parr opened the door to a player-swap when asked about Young's departure on the Newcastle Herald's Toohey's News podcast, released on Thursday morning.
"I've just about ruled it out but I haven't completely ruled it out," he said.
"You never say never.
"It would have to be something that is beneficial to us, and if that eventuated it could be a silver lining.
"But also the flip side of that is ... we've planned for Dom to be in our team, we've planned for him to be on the right wing all year.
"It's very difficult to change those plans so close to the season starting.
"I wouldn't say me or the club have ruled it out completely, but nor would I say it will happen, because if Dom's attitude is right, and I'm sure it will be, then he can still perform very well for us this year.
"To try and blow up your plans so close to the season is not something I'm so keen on, to be honest."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
