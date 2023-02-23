POLICE have seized a vehicle as part of ongoing investigations into the 'targeted' murder of a Heddon Greta man just after Christmas.
Zachery 'Zac' Davies-Scott - a 25-year-old known locally as 'Donnie' - was at his Traders Way home just before 11pm on December 27 when a group of people stormed the house and shot him dead.
Mr Davies-Scott died in front of his pregnant fiancé, with his two small children, parents and grandparents in the home at the time of the attack.
The State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and Hunter Valley police detectives are investigating the murder and in January launched an appeal for information about a white SUV seen in the area at the time of the incident.
The vehicle was caught on CCTV being driven erratically on Main Road at Heddon Greta just after the fatal attack.
In a breakthrough for detectives, the strike force seized a white SUV - a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander - from a street in Boolaroo about 10am Thursday.
The vehicle will undergo forensic examination in Newcastle.
Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Virginia Gorman, said investigations remain ongoing.
"The vehicle seizure today is a positive development for strike force investigators and the results from the examination will form part of inquiries," she said.
"We continue to appeal to the Hunter Region community for anyone who may have information that could assist in bringing those responsible for Zac's death to justice, to come forward."
Police believe Mr Davies-Scott's death was linked to his drug activities and detectives were canvassing his associates and looking into any possible conflicts the 25-year-old father had run into during the lead-up to the shooting.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Roslyn investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
