Charlestown Azzurri secure Spanish flair in search of NPL success

Charlestown will turn to Spaniard Miguel Angel Fernandez to help fill the void left by striker Riley Smith when they look to bounce back from a disappointing finish to 2022.
Fernandez, a left-footed attacker, last week joined a largely unchanged Azzurri NPL men's NNSW squad under new coach James Pascoe.
Charlestown, who start against NPL rookies New Lambton at Alder Park on March 4, faded but hung on to finish fourth last year after going unbeaten through their first 13 games. They then bowed out to Newcastle Olympic in week one of the finals.
Replacing Graham Law is Pascoe, a former Jets Youth and Lambton Jaffas boss who returns to the club where he started his coaching career.
While Smith was already lost to Broadmeadow and skipper Matt Tull to retirement for 2023, Pascoe was able to keep the rest of the squad and add Kyle Munns (Adamstown), Luke Callan (Lake Macquarie) and Matt Johnson (Central Coast). On Thursday, Pascoe said the club had also gained experienced keeper Ben McNamara (Broadmeadow).
Fernandez, though, will be a new face to the league. The 24-year-old came through the Malaga FC academy before playing Spanish third division with Real Betis, CD Utrera and CD Rincon. He then played at Saint Leo University in Florida in 2021-22 before a stint with Mississippi Brilla in the US second tier.
Pascoe said Fernandez became an attractive option after Smith's departure.
"It was October, November when I accepted the position, and the task was to lock down our own squad," Pascoe said. "And while I'm doing that, everyone else is making their adjustments, so we had to go a little bit wider in the search.
"There were a lot of characteristics we were looking for. He's an attacker, he's an assist-giver and goalscorer, and he's had a really decent education in the game.
"It's going to take him a little time to adjust to the league, but I think we'll see the best of him in a month's time or so. But what we're seeing at the moment is encouraging. He's probably more of a winger but can play as a nine or 10. He's got good feet, good acceleration."
After a club review of last season, Pascoe said Azzurri hoped to be in the title mix and peaking at the business end this year.
"They had COVID and wet weather interruptions in the pre-season before last year, and they had actually started in October, so I think they set themselves up well to have a good start, but just probably left themselves open to a bit of mental and physical fatigue setting in," he said.
"We flipped it this year and came in much later. We've smashed a lot in since January 8, and the hope is that lets us stay mentally and physically fresh so we're at our best come July, August, September."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
