Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Back to the future for Jets tyro Phillip Cancar

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 22 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets defender Phil Cancar. Picture by Grant Sproule

NEW arrival Phillip Cancar thought he was back in Scotland after the Jets trained in torrential rain at Maitland on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.