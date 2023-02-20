Newcastle Herald
Edgeworth add to squad depth for 2023 NPL

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:48am, first published February 21 2023 - 10:00am
Kevin Dagnet. Picture Edgeworth Eagles

Edgeworth's push to return to the top of the NPL men's Northern NSW has been boosted with the recruitment of French left-back Kevin Dagnet and locals Tom Curran, Nate Cavaliere and Joe Melmeth.

