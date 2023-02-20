Edgeworth add to squad depth for 2023 NPL

Edgeworth's push to return to the top of the NPL men's Northern NSW has been boosted with the recruitment of French left-back Kevin Dagnet and locals Tom Curran, Nate Cavaliere and Joe Melmeth.
The Eagles missed the play-offs last year and were third in the shortened 2021 campaign, following six seasons of trophy success featuring five premierships and four grand final wins.
Preparing for their second year under coach Peter McGuinness, Edgeworth struck early to sign midfielders Jacob Pepper (Cooks Hill) and Andrew Pawiak (Jaffas). They have since gained keeper Cavaliere, a former Eagle who had an injury-ruined 2022 at Broadmeadow, ex-Olympic player Tom Curran after a year off and Melmeth, just last week, from defending premiers Maitland.
Dagnet, who hails from French-Caribbean archipelago Guadeloupe, is another recent addition after coming from Melbourne to trial. The left-footer has played in France and Germany and will fill a hole in the defence.
"He's quite quick and he's not too bad," McGuinness said. "We haven't had an out and out left-back for a while and we certainly didn't have one last year. We've got Josh Rose but we'd rather play him further forward."
Cavaliere also fills a void after Shayne Van As became available only part-time because of work.
"Nate looks good," he said. "He lives in Sydney and trains with Blacktown, but trains with us Fridays.
"Pawiak has been brilliant. He's makes you tick over, he's busy on the ball and he's a good player. Tommy Curran adds a bit of silk as well, his feet are very good and he's a good ball-playing 10."
Melmeth scored the winner in a trial against Cooks Hill on the weekend. Ex-Jets junior Mason King is another recruit for Edgeworth, who have lost Liam Wilson (Weston), Sam Maxwell (New Lambton), Will Bower (Dandenong) and Jeremy Brockie from last year's squad. Jordan Bower (calf) and Jackson Pereira (back) are losses to long-term injury.
Edgeworth have had trials losses to Blacktown (3-0) and Peninsula Power (1-0) but wins over Newcastle Croatia (3-0), South Cardiff (9-0), New Lambton (4-0) and Cooks Hill (2-1).
McGuinness believed the club had better depth this year and would be fitter after working hard on that aspect in preparation for a tough first month of games against Olympic, Broadmeadow, Weston and Lambton Jaffas.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
